Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results on Feb. 4

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:MSI +0.82%


Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, Feb. 4.



Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on Feb. 4. The conference call will be webcast live at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com%2Finvestors[/url].



About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com[/url].



MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005454/en/


