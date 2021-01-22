>
Noble Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Distribution

January 22, 2021


Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for fourth-quarter 2020.



The fourth-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on February 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of February 5, 2020.



About Noble Midstream



Noble Midstream is a master limited partnership originally formed by Noble Energy, Inc. and majority-owned by Chevron Corp. to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. Noble Midstream strives to be the midstream provider and partner of choice for its safe operations, reliability, and strong relationships while enhancing value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nblmidstream.com[/url].



This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) that 100% of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

