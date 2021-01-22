Noble Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Distribution

(NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit for fourth-quarter 2020.The fourth-quarter 2020 distribution will be payable on February 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of February 5, 2020.Noble Midstream is a master limited partnership originally formed by Noble Energy, Inc. and majority-owned by Chevron Corp. to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. Noble Midstream strives to be the midstream provider and partner of choice for its safe operations, reliability, and strong relationships while enhancing value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nblmidstream.com[/url].

