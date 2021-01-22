>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2020

January 22, 2021 | About: LXP +2.15%

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (“Lexington”) (: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2020 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B. A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington’s web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2021.

Common Shares
Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total
Distributions
Per Share		Total Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends(1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions(2)		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
12/31/201901/15/2020$0.1050$0.100485$0.000630$0.00$0$0.004515$0.099855
03/31/202004/15/2020$0.1050$0.100485$0.000630$0.00$0$0.004515$0.099855
06/30/202007/15/2020$0.1050$0.100485$0.000630$0.00$0$0.004515$0.099855
09/30/202010/15/2020$0.1050$0.100485$0.000630$0.00$0$0.004515$0.099855
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock
Record
Date		Payable
Date		Total
Distributions
Per Share		Total Ordinary
Dividends		Qualified
Dividends (1)		Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions (2)		Section 199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/202002/18/2020$0.812500$0.812500$0.005070$0.00$0$0$0.807430
04/30/202005/15/2020$0.812500$0.812500$0.005070$0.00$0$0$0.807430
07/31/202008/17/2020$0.812500$0.812500$0.005070$0.00$0$0$0.807430
10/30/202011/16/2020$0.812500$0.812500$0.005070$0.00$0$0$0.807430
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35

____________________________________________________________________________________
(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2) Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0MDM1NCMzOTQxMDkwIzIwMTkwNjc=
29aaf2cf-0657-4b18-998a-822e5fe08713

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)