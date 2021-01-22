ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2020 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2020 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Per Share Total

Distribution

Allocable to

2020 Ordinary

Taxable

Dividend Long

Term

Capital

Gain

Dividend Nondividend

Distribution Qualified

REIT

Dividend

for IRC

§199A 12/27/19 01/10/20 $0.306250 $0.015462 $0.014706 $0.000076 $0.000680 $0.014706 03/27/20 04/10/20 $0.342500 $0.342500 $0.325757 $0.001687 $0.015056 $0.325757 06/26/20 07/10/20 $0.342500 $0.342500 $0.325757 $0.001687 $0.015056 $0.325757 09/25/20 10/09/20 $0.342500 $0.342500 $0.325757 $0.001687 $0.015056 $0.325757 12/24/20 01/08/21 $0.342500 $0.254699 $0.242249 $0.001254 $0.011196 $0.242249 TOTALS $1.676250 $1.297661 $1.234226 $0.006391 $0.057044 $1.234226

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 27, 2019, paid on January 10, 2020, is a split-year distribution with $0.015462 considered a distribution made in 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The common stock distribution with a record date of December 24, 2020, paid on January 8, 2021, is a split-year distribution with $0.254699 considered a distribution made in 2020 and $0.087801 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 19, 2020, we owned or had an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005459/en/