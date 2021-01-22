>
ELS Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:ELS +2.23%

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us” and “our”) today announced the tax treatment of our 2020 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2020 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2020

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Long
Term
Capital
Gain
Dividend

Nondividend
Distribution

Qualified
REIT
Dividend
for IRC
§199A

12/27/19

01/10/20

$0.306250

$0.015462

$0.014706

$0.000076

$0.000680

$0.014706

03/27/20

04/10/20

$0.342500

$0.342500

$0.325757

$0.001687

$0.015056

$0.325757

06/26/20

07/10/20

$0.342500

$0.342500

$0.325757

$0.001687

$0.015056

$0.325757

09/25/20

10/09/20

$0.342500

$0.342500

$0.325757

$0.001687

$0.015056

$0.325757

12/24/20

01/08/21

$0.342500

$0.254699

$0.242249

$0.001254

$0.011196

$0.242249

TOTALS

$1.676250

$1.297661

$1.234226

$0.006391

$0.057044

$1.234226

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 27, 2019, paid on January 10, 2020, is a split-year distribution with $0.015462 considered a distribution made in 2020 for federal income tax purposes. The common stock distribution with a record date of December 24, 2020, paid on January 8, 2021, is a split-year distribution with $0.254699 considered a distribution made in 2020 and $0.087801 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 19, 2020, we owned or had an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005459/en/


GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)