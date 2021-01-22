>
Con Edison To Report 2020 Earnings On February 18

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:ED -0.46%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE:NYSE:ED) plans to report its 2020 earnings on February 18, 2021 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $60 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-report-2020-earnings-on-february-18-301213471.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.


