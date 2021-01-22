TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. Completes $287.5 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company sponsored by TZP Group Holdings, L.P. ("TZP") and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 28,750,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriter of its overallotment option to purchase an additional 3,750,000 units. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $287.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company is targeting companies in the technology and business services as well as consumer products and services industries. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of TZP, an operator driven investment firm that manages approximately $1.9 billion of committed and co-investor capital targeting lower middle market companies in identified focus sectors with strong growth prospects.

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "TZPSU" on January 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TZPS" and "TZPSW," respectively.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as book-running manager for the offering.

