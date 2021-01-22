>
PRNewswire
Media Advisory - Ritchie Bros. To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call on February 19, 2021

January 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:RBA +0.33% TSX:RBA +1.12%

VANCOUVER, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) invites interested parties to participate in its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call, occurring on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time / 4:00 p.m. GMT. During the call company executives will discuss Ritchie Bros.' earning results and answer questions from analysts and institutional investors. The Company's fourth quarter 2020 earnings results will be released after NYSE and TSX markets close the day prior, on February 18, 2021.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate via conference call, using the following dial-in information:

1-888-231-8191 (toll-free North America)
2039662922 (toll-free UK)
1-647-427-7450 (Toronto & overseas long-distance)

Please ask to participate in Ritchie Bros.' fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, and quote conference ID 2696823 if prompted.

Media and other interested parties may listen to the conference call via webcast, by selecting the fourth quarter 2020 earnings call webcast link at https://investor.ritchiebros.com.

Please note that there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast, and will be available to download via the webcast player or at https://investor.ritchiebros.com/events-and-presentations the morning of the call.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 2:00 pm Eastern time / 11:00 am Pacific time / 7:00 pm GMT until March 6, 2021 at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 (using passcode 2696823).

About Ritchie Bros.:
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also include Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provide a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---ritchie-bros-to-host-fourth-quarter-2020-results-earnings-conference-call-on-february-19-2021-301212918.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


