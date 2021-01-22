The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy Sold $886,200 of Shares

SEVP-CFO of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christine M Mccarthy (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of DIS on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $177.24 a share. The total sale was $886,200.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $313.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $172.780000 with and P/S ratio of 4.79. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.50%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $177.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.52% since.

SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of DIS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $173. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 494,943 shares of DIS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $175.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.77% since.

