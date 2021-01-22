Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karen Winifred Colonias (insider trades) sold 15,167 shares of SSD on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $102.15 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.970000 with a P/E ratio of 24.39 and P/S ratio of 3.66. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of SSD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $102.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of SSD stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $102.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

President & CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 18,941 shares of SSD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $102.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 10,000 shares of SSD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $94.84. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.

