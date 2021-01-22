Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. Gabriel C. Mendoza Bought $893,700 of Shares

EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gabriel C. Mendoza (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of DRVN on 01/22/2021 at an average price of $29.79 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $893,700.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.790000 with and P/S ratio of 26.87. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Pres., Car Wash N.A. Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of DRVN stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $29.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

President, Platform Services Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of DRVN stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $26.98. The price of the stock has increased by 10.42% since.

Director Rick D Puckett bought 15,000 shares of DRVN stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 6.39% since.

