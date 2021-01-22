XPhyto Provides Comments on Promotional and Marketing Activity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(OTCQB:XPHYF)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Corporation") at the request of OTC Markets, is providing the following comments regarding recent promotional activity with respect to the Corporation.

The Corporation has been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange from July 2019. Since that time, the Corporation has engaged various third parties to provide media, marketing and investor relations services ("Promotional Activity" or "Promotional Activities"). Most of the Corporation's Promotional Activities have been ongoing since listing. Most recently, the Corporation engaged Investor Channel Inc. in January 2021 to provide advertising placements and transaction services. All source materials and content for all Promotional Activity were provided by the Corporation and vetted for factual accuracy by a senior officer of the Corporation. Payment for Promotional Activities was made exclusively by the Corporation. In connection with the creation of the Promotional Activity, the Corporation through its executive management participated in the creation of promotional materials. The Corporation was not involved in the distribution of promotional materials and all Promotional Activities were undertaken pursuant to written or oral agreements with third party service providers and their sub-contractors. The Corporation ultimately had control over the content of all Promotional Activities.

The Company was aware of all Promotional Activities from when such activities were engaged (as set out in the Schedule A below) and confirms that the statements in the Promotional Activity are not false or misleading. The Corporation does not believe that the Promotional Activity had any material impact on the trading activity of the Corporation's shares but rather, the fact that the Corporation was developing its products and raising capital was the significant factor in the trading activity of the Corporation's shares.

The Corporation, verifies the truth and accuracy of the facts provided in or through all Promotional Activities and confirms that, after due inquiry, no third party has paid for or participated in the creation or distribution of Promotional Activity. The Corporation is not aware, after inquiry, if any, director, officer, employee or service provider providing Promotional Activity has traded in the shares of the Corporation in the preceding 90 days, save and except for the purchase of 10,000 shares of the Corporation on January 7, 2021 by a single service provider who provided Promotional Activity. The Corporation has not issued convertible securities at a discount to market price when such convertible securities were contracted. Schedule A is a list of third party service providers engaged by the Corporation to provide Promotional Activities in the preceding 12 months.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

SCHEDULE A

Third Party Provider within last 12 months Date First engaged Currently Active Accesswire Canada Ltd. Sep-19 Y Agora Internet Relations Corp. Dec-20 Y B-Inside International Media GmbH Mar-20 Y BullVestor Medien GmbH Mar-20 N Buyins.com Oct-20 N Cayo Ventures GmbH Jul-19 Y Digitonic Ltd. Mar-20 N Equity Guru Media Inc. Jun-20 Y ex-Cubed GmbH May-19 Y InvestorIntel Corp. Aug-20 N InvestorBrandNetwork Jan-21 N Investing Channel, Inc. Jan-21 Y IR-World.com Finanzkommuikation GmbH Apr-19 Y JG Business Management LLC Sep-20 Y Knox Communications Inc. Jul-20 Y Loud Media & Awareness GmbH Mar-20 N M. Davis & Associates Capital Inc. Apr-19 Y MC Services AG Aug-20 Y Newsfile Corp. Aug-19 N Octagon Media Inc. Aug-20 N Pan European Networks Ltd. Sep-19 Y Proactive Investors North America Inc. Apr-20 Y Think Ink Marketing and Data Email Services LLC May-20 Y Winning Media Inc. Sep-19 N Xolutis GmbH Jan-20 N Zacks Investment Research, Inc. Jan-21 N



