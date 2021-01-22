ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) resulting from allegations that Tyson may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller ("NYC Comptroller") called on the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to open an investigation into Tyson for providing shareholders with "materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors." In a public statement, the NYC Comptroller stated, "There is human cost to Tyson's failures – preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers. These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders."

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Tyson shareholders. If you purchased securities of Tyson please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2022.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

