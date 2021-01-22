Chevron Corp (CVX) VP & CFO Pierre R Breber Sold $1.2 million of Shares

VP & CFO of Chevron Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pierre R Breber (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of CVX on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $95 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Chevron Corp engages in the exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Its oil refineries are spread across the United States, South Africa, and Asia with an approximate capacity of 2 million barrels of oil a day. Chevron Corp has a market cap of $176.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.730000 with and P/S ratio of 1.63. The dividend yield of Chevron Corp stocks is 5.63%. Chevron Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Chevron Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Michael K Wirth sold 132,000 shares of CVX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $94.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President Rhonda J Morris sold 14,700 shares of CVX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $94.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.25% since.

VP and General Counsel R. Hewitt Pate sold 95,000 shares of CVX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $94.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

