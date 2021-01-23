Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Jan. 22

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF), Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP): Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 1,445 shares

Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 1,445 shares on Jan. 20 at the average price of $30.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.02% since.

Phillips 66 Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66. The company focuses on acquiring, operating and developing fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines and other midstream assets. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, and as of Jan. 22 it traded at $28.55.

On Jan. 19, Phillips 66 Partners LP announced that the company's board of directors has declared a regular fourth-quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution is payable on Feb. 1 2 to unitholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 29.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF): CLO & Corporate Secretary Ilene Eskenazi bought 4,000 shares

CLO & Corporate Secretary Ilene Eskenazi bought 4,000 shares on Jan. 19 at the average price of $18.00. The price of the stock has increased by 44.83% since.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. is an American pet retailer that focuses on selling pet products, services and certain types of live animals including fish, reptiles, small birds and hamsters. The company's services include grooming and dog training. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, and as of Jan. 22 it traded at $26.07.

On Jan. 19, Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. announced the closing of its initial public offering of 55,200,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The net proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $939 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE): Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares

Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares on Jan. 15 at the average price of $7.03. The price of the stock has increased by 13.09% since.

Zedge Inc. is an American technology company that focuses on app development. The company's main app, "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones," enables users to personalize their mobile phone experiences. The company's marketplace, Zedge Premium, allows content creators to sell their content to users. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 million, and as of Jan. 22 it traded at $7.95.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Zedge Inc. announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended Oct. 31, 2020. Revenues for the quarter totaled $3.8 million, representing an 85% increase compared to the same period prior year. Paid subscribers and subscription revenue increased 205% and 214%, respectively. Net income for the quarter totaled $1.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.8 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN): EVP & President of Car Wash N.A. Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares

EVP & President of Car Wash N.A. Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares on Jan. 22 at the average price of $29.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an American automotive services company that provides a wide variety of consumer and commercial automotive services. The company's offerings include vehicle repair, maintenance and paint services. The company is the parent company of Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco and CARSTAR. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, and as of Jan. 22 it traded at $29.79.

On Jan. 14, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,818,182 shares of its common stock at a price of $22.00 per share to the public. The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,772,727 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

