SEQUENTIAL BRANDS INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sequential Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

January 23, 2021 | About: SQBG +6.26%

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sequential Brands stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SQBG or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
877.247.4292
212.983.9330
[email protected]

On December 11, 2020, the SEC filed a complaint against Sequential Brands alleging the Company failed to timely impair its goodwill as required by generally accepted accounting principles. Specifically, the SEC stated in a press release announcing the lawsuit that "[a]s alleged, by avoiding an impairment to its goodwill in 2016, Sequential inflated its income from operations, created a false impression of its financial condition, and misstated its financial statements and reports for almost a year." On this news, Sequential Brands stock fell sharply on December 11, 2020.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

