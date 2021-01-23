>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

BORAL INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Boral Limited To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

January 23, 2021 | About: BOALY +0%

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading minority and certified woman-owned national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Boral Limited (“Boral” or the “Company”) (Other BOALY).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Boral stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/BOALY or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner James Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

There is no cost or obligation to you.

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
877.247.4292
212.983.9330
[email protected]

On December 5, 2019, Boral revealed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labor cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Then, on February 9, 2020, Boral revealed that its investigation found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $13.80 per share on February 7, 2020 to $12.72 per share on February 10, 2020: a $1.08 or 7.83% drop.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

