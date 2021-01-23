Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sold $53.3 million of Shares

CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S. Yuan (insider trades) sold 140,284 shares of ZM on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $379.71 a share. The total sale was $53.3 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $111.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $383.400000 with a P/E ratio of 268.11 and P/S ratio of 58.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoom Video Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 70,512 shares of ZM stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $352.72. The price of the stock has increased by 8.7% since.

