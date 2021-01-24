>
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CHNG, COHR, LITE, CPAH, MGLN, NAV, OBLN, OXFD and WTRE

January 24, 2021 | About: NAS:CHNG +0% NAS:COHR +0.96% NAS:LITE +1.49% NAS:MGLN +0.04% NAS:OBLN +15.99% NAS:O +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COHR to LITE for $100.00 per share and 1.1851 LITE shares per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

If you are a CPAH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBLN with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OXFD to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-chng-cohr-lite-cpah-mgln-nav-obln-oxfd-and-wtre-301213600.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


