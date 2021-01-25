Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) CEO and Director Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $11.53. The price of the stock has increased by 16.13% since then.

Adverum Biotechnologies is a U.S.-based clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company is committed to discovering and developing novel medicines that can offer potentially life-changing therapeutic benefits to patients living with rare diseases or diseases of the eye, who currently have limited or burdensome treatment options. Its services are focused on advancing three lead gene therapy programs to address unmet needs in wet age-related macular degeneration and in rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and hereditary angioedema. Its leading programs include ADVM-022, ADVM-043 and ADVM-053.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion. Its shares traded at $13.39 as of Jan. 22.

Net loss was $27.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $11.52. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 16.23%.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Chairman, President and CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

USA Compression Partners provides total compression fleet horsepower to customers relating to infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The company provides compression services in several shale plays throughout the U.S.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion. Its shares traded at $15.30 as of Jan. 22.

Net income was $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.3 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Vice President Jeffrey Brown bought 15,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

Director James Concannon bought 5,000 shares on Jan. 15 at a price of $1.10.

Petco

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) CEO and Chairman Ron Coughlin bought 1,200 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18.00. The price of the stock has increased by 44.83% since then.

Petco offers pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies and companion animals, among others.

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion. Its shares traded at $26.07 as of Jan. 22.

On Jan. 19, Petco announced the closing of its initial public offering of 55,200,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share.

Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Bonfilio bought 500 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 44.83%.

Chief Stores Officer Justin Tichy bought 1,500 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18. The price of the stock has increased by 44.83% since then.

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Ilene Eskenazi bought 4,000 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 44.83%.

Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan bought 500 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18. The price of the stock has increased by 44.83% since then.

Chief Information & Administrative Officer John Zavada bought 1,500 shares on Jan. 19 at a price of $18. The price of the stock has increased by 44.83% since.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

