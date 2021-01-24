Wabtec Wins Metroflexx Brake System Order for Singapore Mass Rapid Transit

[url="]Wabtec+Corporation[/url]

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today that it secured an order from the Hyundai Rotem Company to supply several key components on train cars for Singapore Mass Rapid Transit’s (MRT) new Jurong Region Line. The company will supply its advanced Metroflexx brake systems, passenger access doors, and air conditioning systems for 62 new, automated three-car trains.“The Jurong Region Line is a critical project for expanding and enhancing Singapore MRT’s service,” said Lilian Leroux, President of Wabtec’s Transit business. “This order builds upon our long-standing partnership with the MRT. The solutions Wabtec is providing for these new transit cars will improve the rail system’s operations and the passenger experience.”The deal is highlighted by the new Metroflexx brake system, which will be the first application of this technology in Asia. Wabtec will supply 186 brake systems for the new train cars. It is the latest generation of Wabtec’s brake control technology, replacing the complete traditional electropneumatic brake system and performing a real time emulation of functions that are traditionally performed by pneumatic components, offering the highest degree of performance.“Metroflexx is a brand-new brake control, which significantly reduces the weight, energy consumption, lifecycle cost, and improves the safety of the brake system,” said Leroux. “It is the perfect solution for these driverless train cars with a TÜV SÜD certification of Safety Integrity Level 4. The system’s light weight, easy maintenance, and extended overhaul period also maximizes availability and minimizes maintenance cost.”In addition to the Metroflexx brakes, Wabtec will provide 372 roof-mounted air conditioning systems. The system is efficient, reliable and can maintain passenger comfort in Singapore’s warm climate. This is our first HVAC project in Singapore.The order also includes more than 1,100 external sliding ES2-type doors. The ES2 is the market’s best-selling actuator for sliding doors, with unmatched reliability. These door systems are currently operating on Singapore MRT lines.All systems will be delivered with embedded condition-based maintenance capability.The Jurong Region Line is Singapore’s seventh MRT line, serving both existing and future development in the western part of Singapore. The line consists of 24 stations, with a total route length of 24km.is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC).The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at:

