Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast on February 22, 2021











Earnings Release: Monday, February 22, 2021, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at [url="]www.kosmosenergy.com[/url].







Earnings Release: Monday, February 22, 2021, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at [url="]www.kosmosenergy.com[/url].



Conference Call: Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.







[url="]Kosmos+Energy[/url] (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2020 results:





Dial-in telephone numbers:





Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982





Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780





UK Toll Free: 0800 756 3429











Webcast:





[url="]investors.kosmosenergy.com[/url]















Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at [url="]investors.kosmosenergy.com[/url] for approximately 90 days following the event.







Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in our Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit [url="]www.kosmosenergy.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210124005047/en/