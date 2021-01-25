>
Sogou to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 4, 2021

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:SOGO +3.28%

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before U.S. market hours.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng
Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 8068
Email: [email protected]

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu
Sogou Public Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-on-february-4-2021-301213692.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.


