Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on January 28th

[url="]Universal+Electronics+Inc.+%28UEI%29%2C[/url] the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, will present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:30am MT/ 12:30pm ET.A [url="]webcast[/url] of the presentation session and a copy of Universal Electronics latest investor presentation will be available on the company’s website. To listen to the webcast, you must [url="]register[/url] to attend to join the event.Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit [url="]www.uei.com[/url].All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.QuickSet is a trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

