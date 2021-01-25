DIRTT announces completion of C$35 million convertible debenture bought deal financing

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT, DRTT), an interior construction company that uses proprietary software to design, manufacture and install fully customizable environments, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the issue and sale of C$35 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures were offered to the public through a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by National Bank Financial Inc. The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional C$5.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures on the same terms, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to the 30th day following the closing of the Offering.



A portion of the net proceeds of the Offering, together with the Company’s leasing facilities and cash reserves on hand, will be used for capital expenditures, including investments in the Company’s technology innovation, with the remaining portion being used for working capital, and general corporate purposes, including continued investments in the Company's sales and marketing functions.

The Debentures were offered in Canada (excluding Quebec) pursuant to a short form prospectus under Canadian law and in the United States pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251660) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 23, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on January 6, 2021, and in certain other jurisdictions as were agreed by the Underwriters and the Company. Offers, solicitations and sales of the Debentures or common shares of DIRTT are made only by means of the prospectus supplement to the “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 in the United States and the short form prospectus in Canada (excluding Quebec). The U.S. prospectus supplement and Canadian short form prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the Offering are filed with and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at sedar.com, as applicable. Electronic copies of the U.S. prospectus supplement and Canadian short form prospectus, may also be obtained, by contacting National Bank Financial Inc. at 130 King Street West, Suite 3200, Toronto, ON M5X 1J9, by telephone at (416)-869-6534 or e-mail at [email protected]

The Debentures will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.DB”.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT.” For more information, visit dirtt.com/investors.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements about the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by such terms as "will" and "expected". Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company 's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, business and financial results, and other factors discussed under "Risks Factors" in the Company’s management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K dated February 25, 2020, both of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. This forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release.