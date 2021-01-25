>
ITT to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and 2021 Outlook on Friday, February 19

January 25, 2021


ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, as well as its outlook for 2021, before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, February 19, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the 2020 financial results, the 2021 outlook and to answer questions.



To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (706) 643-7542 approximately ten minutes before the 9:00 a.m. EST start. Please provide ID#: 5257154 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at [url="]www.itt.com%2Finvestors[/url], where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.



A replay of the conference call will be available telephonically from two hours after the call concludes until Friday, March 5, 2021, at midnight. The telephone replay is available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 5257154).



About ITT



ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit [url="]www.itt.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005090/en/


