Sonoco Announces Price Increases for Prepared and Specialty Foods Segment

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (:SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, announced today that its Prepared and Specialty Foods Segment will raise prices for CPET (crystallized polyethylene terephthalate) and PP (polypropylene) thermoformed plastic trays and bowls by 8 percent. The increases will be applied individually, and depending on product category, effective for shipments beginning on February 22, 2021.



“These price adjustments are critical to manage continued increases in cost across our business. Thus far, we have offset much of these increased input costs via manufacturing productivity initiatives and supply chain optimization activities, but with continued inflation, we must now pass this cost on to our customers,” said Rolfe Olsen, Segment Vice President – Prepared & Specialty Foods at Sonoco.