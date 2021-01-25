>
PPL Appoints Craig A. Rogerson as Independent Board Chair

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:PPL +1.76%

Non-Executive Chairman William H. Spence to Retire March 1

PR Newswire

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has appointed director Craig A. Rogerson to serve as independent board chair effective March 1, 2021. This follows Non-Executive Chairman William H. Spence's decision to retire from PPL's board of directors effective the same date.

Rogerson, who has served on PPL's board since 2005, is chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hexion Holdings Corporation and Hexion Inc., a global producer of thermoset resins and other chemical platforms.

"Craig has been a strong, engaged and independent voice on PPL's board for more than a decade, having served with four different CEOs during that time," said Spence. "He understands PPL and the changes within our company and industry, is experienced as a board leader, and possesses a wealth of organizational, operational and risk management expertise. He is an excellent choice for independent chair and will provide outstanding leadership and continuity for PPL as he assumes his new role."

Rogerson's appointment reflects PPL's continued commitment to strong corporate governance and independent oversight by a diverse, engaged board.

"I am honored to be selected as independent chair," Rogerson said. "And on behalf of our entire board, I want to thank Bill for his exceptional leadership and vision in guiding PPL as chief executive officer until his retirement from that role in June 2020 and as chairman of PPL's board since 2012. Looking ahead, I am eager to work closely with the board and with PPL CEO Vince Sorgi as we focus on delivering operational excellence, providing superior customer service and creating long-term value for our shareowners."

Rogerson has chaired the board's Compensation Committee and has served on its Executive and Finance committees.

Prior to his current role with Hexion, Rogerson's past roles included chairman, president and CEO of Chemtura Corporation, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals; president, CEO and director of Hercules Incorporated; and president and CEO of Wacker Silicones Corporation.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the U.S. and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-4033
For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-appoints-craig-a-rogerson-as-independent-board-chair-301213979.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation


