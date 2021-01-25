Broadridge Appoints GermÃ¡n Soto Sanchez as Head of Corporate Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, announces the appointment of Germán Soto Sanchez as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Germán will be responsible for developing, evolving and communicating Broadridge's vision and strategic plan as he leads its strategy, partnership and other growth-related activities. He joins Broadridge as Michael Tae, his predecessor who served in the role since 2017, transitions into a new position as Chief Transformation Officer for its Investor Communication Solutions business.

"Germán's experience as a Fintech executive, strategist and innovator make him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to strategically shape and define Broadridge's future state," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "We're delighted to welcome Germán to Broadridge and are confident that he will contribute focus, leadership and discipline to support our ongoing investments in our long-term growth strategy."

Most recently, Germán served as President and a member of the Board of Directors for Cloud9 Technologies, LLC, a cloud-based communications and analytics platform for the trader voice industry. Germán was responsible for Cloud9's data business and managed and led all aspects of Cloud9's strategic partnerships, capital raising, investor relations, legal and marketing while actively engaging in product and development. Prior to Cloud9, Germán served as executive director and leader of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) FinTech Team and was responsible for sourcing, structuring, executing and monitoring strategic investments as part of the JPMorgan Chase Strategic Investments team. Previously, Germán held key roles at Certus Holdings, Inc., AIC Private Equity, McKinsey & Co. Inc., and Bain & Co. Inc.

"It's especially exciting to join Broadridge right now as the company is at a key growth point. The global financial industry is increasingly embracing innovation and technology and Broadridge is uniquely positioned to partner with firms to help accelerate their business transformations and create value," said Soto Sanchez. "I look forward to working as part of the Broadridge team to deliver on the company's long-term growth plans."

Germán received his MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from MIT.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

