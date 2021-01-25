uCloudlink and Vision Inc. Power Japan's Digital Reform with Enhanced Connectivity Services

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and Vision Inc.("Vision"), a Japan-based public company principally engaged in the global Wi-Fi business, have strengthened their partnership to enable more users to enjoy superior mobile data connectivity. Vision will now integrate network resources into its existing data services using uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform, in order to improve resource management and user experience.

uCloudlink and Vision entered a strategic partnership in 2017, with Vision's leveraging uCloudlink's terminal Wi-Fi devices and associated data services to provide reliable, cost-effective mobile data connectivity for its businesses and end-users across Japan. As the nation seeks to restructure and reform its regulations to build a digital society, Vision and uCloudlink will support this transformation with enhanced telecommunications services powered by uCloudlink's Cloud SIM technology.

uCloudlink's Cloud SIM technology supports a massive number of terminals and users by intelligently choosing the best-performing network in domestic and international markets. uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform is ideal for business partners that have their own business operation, such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs) and portable Wi-Fi rental companies, etc. Further, such platform is also ideal for business partners that require a full suite of solutions including customer management and billing, data package design and sales, traffic supply and demand analysis, and multiple payment methods.

By leveraging uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform on top of its existing cooperation, Vision will be able to provide stable, fast and reliable mobile data connectivity to even more businesses and end-users in Japan, with the potential to expand its offering to other countries and regions globally. In addition to providing a superior user's experience, this enhanced connectivity is an important enabler as Japan continues its pursuit of regulatory reform geared to digitalization.

As one of Japan's leading information and communications providers, Vision offers a variety of telecommunication services, including fixed-line telecom, wireless telecom and Wi-Fi services. The company operates in two segments: its Global Wi-Fi segment, which is engaged in the rental of mobile Wi-Fi routers in Japan and overseas; and the Information and Communication Services segment, which is engaged in the fixed communication services business, the sale of mobile communication equipment and office automation equipment, and the creation of homepages. Vision Inc has harnessed uCloudlink's terminal equipment and data services to provide its users with a superior data connectivity experience.

This expanded partnership is an important step in uCloudlink's business development efforts in Japanese market. Over the years, uCloudlink has established various strategic alliances with the nation's leading mobile network providers as part of its local business expansion. uCloudlink is dedicated to assisting MNOs and MVNOs and business partners to improve coverage and service quality and elevating their users' experience during the 5G era.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative CloudSIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

