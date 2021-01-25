>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

uCloudlink and Vision Inc. Power Japan's Digital Reform with Enhanced Connectivity Services

January 25, 2021 | About: NAS:UCL -0.77%

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and Vision Inc.("Vision"), a Japan-based public company principally engaged in the global Wi-Fi business, have strengthened their partnership to enable more users to enjoy superior mobile data connectivity. Vision will now integrate network resources into its existing data services using uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform, in order to improve resource management and user experience.

uCloudlink and Vision entered a strategic partnership in 2017, with Vision's leveraging uCloudlink's terminal Wi-Fi devices and associated data services to provide reliable, cost-effective mobile data connectivity for its businesses and end-users across Japan. As the nation seeks to restructure and reform its regulations to build a digital society, Vision and uCloudlink will support this transformation with enhanced telecommunications services powered by uCloudlink's Cloud SIM technology.

uCloudlink's Cloud SIM technology supports a massive number of terminals and users by intelligently choosing the best-performing network in domestic and international markets. uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform is ideal for business partners that have their own business operation, such as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs) and portable Wi-Fi rental companies, etc. Further, such platform is also ideal for business partners that require a full suite of solutions including customer management and billing, data package design and sales, traffic supply and demand analysis, and multiple payment methods.

By leveraging uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform on top of its existing cooperation, Vision will be able to provide stable, fast and reliable mobile data connectivity to even more businesses and end-users in Japan, with the potential to expand its offering to other countries and regions globally. In addition to providing a superior user's experience, this enhanced connectivity is an important enabler as Japan continues its pursuit of regulatory reform geared to digitalization.

As one of Japan's leading information and communications providers, Vision offers a variety of telecommunication services, including fixed-line telecom, wireless telecom and Wi-Fi services. The company operates in two segments: its Global Wi-Fi segment, which is engaged in the rental of mobile Wi-Fi routers in Japan and overseas; and the Information and Communication Services segment, which is engaged in the fixed communication services business, the sale of mobile communication equipment and office automation equipment, and the creation of homepages. Vision Inc has harnessed uCloudlink's terminal equipment and data services to provide its users with a superior data connectivity experience.

This expanded partnership is an important step in uCloudlink's business development efforts in Japanese market. Over the years, uCloudlink has established various strategic alliances with the nation's leading mobile network providers as part of its local business expansion. uCloudlink is dedicated to assisting MNOs and MVNOs and business partners to improve coverage and service quality and elevating their users' experience during the 5G era.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative CloudSIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-and-vision-inc-power-japans-digital-reform-with-enhanced-connectivity-services-301213188.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)