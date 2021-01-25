>
Marquis Multifamily Property Near Los Angeles' Staples Center Sold and Financed by Walker & Dunlop

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:WD -2.31%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it completed the sale and financing for OLiVE DTLA, a 293-unit Class A multifamily property completed in 2016. The seven-story building is located in Downtown Los Angeles' vibrant South Park neighborhood, one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods, offering immediate access to entertainment centers such as L.A. Live, the Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo.

OLiVE DTLA

Walker & Dunlop's Blake Rogers, Alexandra Caniglia, Hunter Combs, Javier Rivera, and Kevin Sheehan represented the property ownership. Justin Nelson and Allan Edelson worked alongside the sales team to arrange acquisition financing on behalf of Waterton, the buyer.

OLiVE DTLA features modern styling and best-in-class amenities, including a pool, fully equipped fitness center with Peloton bikes, rooftop sundeck, outdoor theater, grilling stations, and a fire pit. The community offers studios and one- and two-bedroom units, as well as loft-style apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows. Premium finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and in-unit washers and dryers.

For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our Driven by Insight information center.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marquis-multifamily-property-near-los-angeles-staples-center-sold-and-financed-by-walker--dunlop-301213696.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


