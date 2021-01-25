Zach Bair Releases New Rock Single "Fight"

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bair, CEO of music technology and artist services company VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) and the longtime CEO of "instant live" recording operation DiscLive, announced today he has released a follow-up to his first successful single, Ordinary Girl, entitled Fight.



Fight is a song that originated for Bair in the aftermath of 9/11. Written nearly 20 years ago, Bair never released the song. Then, in 2020, the pandemic hit, and Bair realized that the lyrics and meaning of the song were very much relevant to everything going on in the world today.

"Back in 2001, I was devastated by 9/11, as I think most of our country was. In the months after, I penned Fight, and recorded a demo that was never released. Then last year, during the recording sessions for Ordinary Girl, I realized how this song resonated with the current situation. 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for everyone, particularly with the 400,000 people lost due to Covid-19. Fight is 2020's song, and 2021's Anthem. We are all fighting for love and hope. And there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, especially as we face challenges together."

This single, as with the other songs on the Ordinary Girl EP released this past September, was produced in Nashville by Grammy-winner Skidd Mills, known for producing such artists as Saving Abel, 12 Stones, Pop Evil, Skillet and others; and it was mastered by another Grammy-winner, Brad Blackwood, of Euphonic Masters, who has done work for such notable artists as Evanescence, Maroon 5, Alter Bridge, and more.

Bair is an independent artist, but has assembled a "label" team which includes his colleague at VNUE, Lou Mann, who ran Capitol Records as GM and EVP for a number of years, and who went on to serve as president of House of Blues Media Properties (part of LiveNation); Jody Best, of Best Bet Promotions, who is heading up the promotion of the record to radio; and Diane Lilli, who is managing all of the publicity. Mann and Best have worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, such as Duran Duran, Frank Sinatra, Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and Orianthi, and many more.

Fightis available for purchase and streaming on all the major platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. Stream from any platform here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/zachbair/fight

The Official Lyric Video for Fight is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTghgI9E5Es

About Zach Bair

Zach Bair is a longtime music and technology entrepreneur and executive, as well as musician and producer. Through Bair's work with DiscLive (www.disclive.net), set.fm (www.set.fm), and VNUE (www.vnue.com), he has produced hundreds of live recordings across the world for such artists as Peter Frampton, Slash, REO Speedwagon, Bad Company, Seether, and most recently, superstar Rob Thomas. He has started multiple companies and raised millions of dollars, including Immediatek which sold to Mark Cuban in 2006; and his first startup, Voyence, which was eventually sold to EMC Corporation (now part of Dell). At VNUE, he is spearheading the development of Soundstr (www.soundstr.com), the company's music recognition technology platform, which will help to lower music licensing costs, whilst at the same time ensuring the correct songwriters and artists get paid. He is also the founder of RockHouse Live International (www.rockhouselive.com), a dynamic hybrid live entertainment themed restaurant, venue and bar, which is currently launching its flagship location in Clearwater Beach, FL, with partner Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock Café, and founder of TBA Entertainment. RockHouse Live will utilize VNUE technologies including both Soundstr and set.fm in all its locations.

Follow Zach his official social network channels as well as his official website: www.facebook.com/zachbairofficial; www.youtube.com/zachbairofficial; www.instagram.com/zachbairofficial; www.zachbairmusic.com

