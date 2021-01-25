OTC Markets Group Welcomes Arizona Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AMC; OTCQX: AZMCF), a gold and copper exploration company with headquarters in Toronto, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Arizona Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Arizona Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AZMCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Marc Pais, CEO of Arizona Metals Corp., commented, "We are pleased to trade on the OTCQX Market, which will provide increased accessibility and liquidity for U.S. investors. The timing coincides well with our Phase 2 drill program at the Kay Mine, which began two weeks ago. We expect to release a steady flow of drill results over the coming months. We are expecting to close an over-subscribed private placement of CDN$10 million later this week, which will put us in a very strong financial position to complete an aggressive drill program. We will issue another press release on closing of the financing."

About Arizona Metals Corp.

Arizona Metals Corp. is a gold and copper exploration company, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The company is currently drilling at its 100% owned Kay Mine VMS Project, located in Yavapai County, Arizona, with the goal of defining additional high-grade copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralization. The company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Gold Project, located in La Paz County, Arizona, which hosts an open-pit gold-oxide deposit. More information can be found here: www.arizonametalscorp.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

