Salesforce Chair and CEO Marc Benioff to Participate in World Economic Forum Davos Agenda 2021

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRM -0.87%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Chair and CEO Marc Benioff will participate in the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda taking place virtually from January 25-29, 2021. At the event, Benioff will participate in the following sessions:

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-chair-and-ceo-marc-benioff-to-participate-in-world-economic-forum-davos-agenda-2021-301213787.html

SOURCE Salesforce


