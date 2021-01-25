Health Net Federal Services Launches Pilot Program Aimed To Improve Patient Outcomes While Maintaining Budget Certainty Through High-Value Care

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC (HNFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today that it launched the Buckley Prime Service Area (PSA) Pilot in the Denver, Colorado area surrounding Buckley Air Force Base (AFB) on January 1, 2021. HNFS is currently the West Region Managed Care Support Contractor for TRICARE, the military health system program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families worldwide.

The Buckley PSA Pilot will dramatically shift TRICARE's current fee-for-service reimbursement model to value-based payment agreements, which are not an option in the current TRICARE model. By focusing on value and data-driven patient care management, HNFS will demonstrate improved health outcomes, increased beneficiary and provider satisfaction while maintaining budget certainty. HNFS' Buckley PSA Pilot is expected to run through December 31, 2022.

"We are unwavering in our commitment and ability to impact beneficiary and provider satisfaction, and improve health care outcomes of the extraordinary population we have the honor and privilege to serve. The Buckley PSA Pilot is an important step in the right direction to not only achieve the Defense Health Agency's Quadruple Aim objectives, but to help shape the next generation of TRICARE," said Kathleen E. Redd, President and CEO of Health Net Federal Services.

The Buckley AFB, Colorado area was selected for its robust TRICARE Prime population that includes many who are enrolled to a civilian primary care provider and HNFS' established network of providers. Beneficiaries in the Buckley PSA who are enrolled in TRICARE Prime and have a civilian primary care provider will automatically have the option to participate in the Pilot. There is no enrollment or action required by the beneficiaries, and the TRICARE benefit remains the same. The beneficiaries participating in the Pilot will receive at a minimum the following:

Chronic care management, education, and support;

Provider locator and appointment assistance;

A personalized customer service experience; and

Reminders of current and past-due preventive care.

The Buckley PSA Pilot's alternate payment model supports the Military Health System's Quadruple Aim for improved readiness, better care, and enhanced beneficiary and provider experience and satisfaction, while maintaining budget certainty.

About Health Net Federal Services

Health Net Federal Services has a long history of providing cost-effective, quality managed health care programs for government agencies, including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. For more than 30 years, Health Net Federal Services has been honored to partner with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to the men and women who serve our great country, and their family members. Through the TRICARE program, Health Net Federal Services currently assists approximately 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty, retired, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. Health Net Federal Services was one of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for military families. Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.



