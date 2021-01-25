Axon Enterprise To Change Nasdaq Symbol to "AXON"

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Stock Market will begin trading under the symbol "AXON," effective Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Axon team members will virtually ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell from 9:15AM to 9:30AM ET on Tuesday.

"We believe this small change represents the much larger societal changes that we're working toward every day at Axon," says Axon Chief Financial Officer Jawad Ahsan. "Communities are calling for transparency and reform. We are in a unique position to help drive change through technology, and we're focused on building products that protect life and help both law enforcement and communities."

Axon is dedicated to making the bullet obsolete, reducing social conflict, ensuring criminal justice systems are fair and effective and building for racial diversity, equity and inclusion. We are working with law enforcement and community leaders across the nation on the changes needed. Axon is here for the change .

"Axon is proud to be a change agent, particularly at a time when our customers, partners and communities are facing global challenges around reimagining justice and policing," says Axon CEO and Founder Rick Smith. "The goal is to bring law enforcement and communities together to solve some of the biggest problems facing our citizens, police departments and government."

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 244,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., with additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Axon and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

