Affiance Financial, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, AT&T Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Affiance Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, AT&T Inc, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Apartment Investment & Management Co, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Apartment Investment & Management Co, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIV, AIV, SPY, XOM, MMP, PYPL, ITB, PBW,

AIV, AIV, SPY, XOM, MMP, PYPL, ITB, PBW, Added Positions: VNQ, IYW, T, IXC, VOO, IJT, DAL, IWP, ESGE, MYD, BOND, ESGD, VT, INTC, DSI, IVOO, TLT, IWB, VWO, IJK, GOOG, MDT, G, VIOO, JNJ, IVW, ACWI, VZ, MCD, ABT, ITA, XEL,

VNQ, IYW, T, IXC, VOO, IJT, DAL, IWP, ESGE, MYD, BOND, ESGD, VT, INTC, DSI, IVOO, TLT, IWB, VWO, IJK, GOOG, MDT, G, VIOO, JNJ, IVW, ACWI, VZ, MCD, ABT, ITA, XEL, Reduced Positions: PTON, IJH, TSLA, AAPL, BND, NEAR, AMZN, FFC, EFG, JPST, VTEB, IJR, XLP, MMU, VIG, VGT, IWF, GOOGL, XLV, BNDX, PGF, VB, WTRG, CAT, VYM, DEO, IVE, VBR, BA, DIS,

PTON, IJH, TSLA, AAPL, BND, NEAR, AMZN, FFC, EFG, JPST, VTEB, IJR, XLP, MMU, VIG, VGT, IWF, GOOGL, XLV, BNDX, PGF, VB, WTRG, CAT, VYM, DEO, IVE, VBR, BA, DIS, Sold Out: AIV, SPDW, NOC, QQQ, SPEM, AMJ, IEMG, IWS, MUB,

For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 107,117 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 108,311 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.65% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,145 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 165,507 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 104,259 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $382.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 267.78%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 140.17%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $125.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 49.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 38.17%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 32.65%. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $159.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 108,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 61.7%. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $846.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 1,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.14%. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 15,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.17%. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 5,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fu by 26.72%. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 16,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.28%. The sale prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $247.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Affiance Financial, LLC still held 347 shares as of 2020-12-31.