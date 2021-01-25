LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells Adobe Inc, Alphabet Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA. As of 2020Q4, LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA owns 88 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PICK, VRP, SPEM, EZU, EWU, DIA, GXC, COTY, GE,

PICK, VRP, SPEM, EZU, EWU, DIA, GXC, COTY, GE, Added Positions: ASHR, QAI, MNA, SUSA, EMB, ESGE, PFF, PDBC, VCIT, QLTA, VZ, HYG, FEZ, IEI, EFA, HEWJ, VCSH, GLD, VCLT, RACE, XLF, CVS,

ASHR, QAI, MNA, SUSA, EMB, ESGE, PFF, PDBC, VCIT, QLTA, VZ, HYG, FEZ, IEI, EFA, HEWJ, VCSH, GLD, VCLT, RACE, XLF, CVS, Reduced Positions: SPY, EEM, BMY, VNQ, T, QQQ, EUFN, IGIB, SWKS, EWL, ACP, SPYD, ACWX, BNDX, HYEM, AMZN, JPEM,

SPY, EEM, BMY, VNQ, T, QQQ, EUFN, IGIB, SWKS, EWL, ACP, SPYD, ACWX, BNDX, HYEM, AMZN, JPEM, Sold Out: ADBE, GOOGL, ESGD, GOOG, VYM, CNI, DVY, PEP, ALC, BCE, HDV, RCI, MA, UNH,

For the details of LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lfa+-+lugano+financial+advisors+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 613,080 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,962 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.14% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 76,776 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 87,064 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ) - 183,359 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $26.28 and $37.11, with an estimated average price of $31.43. The stock is now traded at around $39.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 55,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 27,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $309.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 349.35%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 165,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 230,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $34.41, with an estimated average price of $33.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 145,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.96%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 42,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 139,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 85,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.

LFA - Lugano Financial Advisors SA sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.13.