Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Investment company Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Global X Uranium ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC owns 599 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IBUY, SQ, VRP, APPN, ABG, LMND, ESGE, STZ, PAYC, KWEB, UL, VOYA, AVLR, SLV, CTVA, MAR, ADSK, LHX, AXP, UBER, ZM, PINS, JETS, TTD, CTSH, ETSY, HUBS, EXC, TWTR, AJRD, CHTR, FIVN, MMP, FCX, VGM, HQH, SAP, BLL, MGK, HP, MU, FISV, SHW, VRCA, VXUS, CDNS, TEAM, NID, WIX, EWJ, MGV, IEMG, SCZ, PTF, PBW, JKL, FDIS, EDV, EXK, MGC, PBS, PNQI, PSJ, IUSV, PUI, REM, HYD, SLQD, XAR,
- Added Positions: GOVT, MUB, XLE, JNJ, VEU, RSP, IVW, IJH, ESGU, SHY, DVYE, MTUM, QUAL, USMV, AGG, AMZN, DGRO, ESGD, MSFT, XLI, SPEM, EMLC, QQQ, AAPL, BRK.B, FIXD, SCHB, VRTX, BA, TDOC, XLU, UNH, PYPL, BAB, WMT, V, AVGO, FVRR, FTSM, CAT, DUK, KR, NVDA, PFE, SCHD, VMBS, VWO, MMM, AMGN, NEE, GE, JPM, MCD, DIS, NAD, NVG, FB, CRWD, IJR, IWM, SPYG, ACN, ADP, BAC, KO, HD, LMT, MDT, SBUX, GOOG, DOCU, STNE, FSLY, ECH, GDX, ADBE, TFC, CVS, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, HON, IBM, MRK, PG, VZ, NZF, NOW, ABBV, TWLO, ZS, FGD, FLOT, LMBS, MBB, MDIV, SPSM, TLT, BMY, EMR, K, MDLZ, MTD, NFLX, NKE, OSTK, LIN, PRU, QCOM, WM, NEA, NMZ, VEEV, BABA, BTAI, CWB, FLRN, FTSL, IEF, IEI, IEV, IQLT, ITOT, PFF, PSI, SCHE, SPHB, SPLV, TOTL, VB, VLUE, VPU, ABT, MO, AMT, ADI, BDX, BLK, CAH, COST, DHR, DLR, DD, LLY, ENB, FE, GOOGL, ISRG, KMB, NSC, PAYX, CRM, SO, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, WPC, WBA, ANTM, WFC, DNP, MA, BGS, PM, BUD, PAGS, BKLN, BSV, EMB, FBT, FDL, FPE, FTCS, FV, FVD, GDXJ, IJJ, IJK, MDY, PCEF, PRF, PXF, QYLD, SCHF, SHV, SIL, SPHD, SPMD, VIG, VYM, APD, CSX, CMT, DE, FNB, FDS, HPQ, ITW, ES, NVS, OHI, O, RSG, ROK, TOT, RTX, UTG, TMUS, MELI, WFCPL.PFD, ROKU, ALTY, AOA, AOK, AOM, AOR, BIV, IGIB, DEM, DES, DIV, EELV, EEM, EWW, EWZ, EZU, FEZ, FINX, FIVG, FXL, FXO, GLD, HYG, ICF, ICLN, IEFA, IGF, IGLB, IJS, IJT, ITA, IUSG, IWD, IWO, IWP, IXUS, IYF, IYW, KBWB, MILN, PCY, PEY, PGF, PHB, PRFZ, PSK, PXH, PZA, QLTA, RDVY, SDIV, TIP, USHY, USIG, VBK, VBR, VFH, VOT, WDIV, XME, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, SPY, VT, URA, IGSB, SCHG, CRSP, IVE, VGT, INTC, EEMV, GSY, T, CSCO, VNQ, BND, VV, AFL, IVV, MINT, NOBL, SCHM, SPSB, VO, VTI, ABMD, IVZ, DEO, XOM, FDX, INFY, IRM, PPL, PEP, UTF, TSLA, GNL, KHC, CHWY, ACWV, EFA, HACK, HDV, IDV, NEAR, SCHR, SCHV, SDY, SPYV, SSO, VEA, VGLT, VOE, VTV, XLP, XLV, XOP, AMAT, BP, CL, ETN, ECL, EPD, F, GSK, GS, HRB, MAS, MET, NTAP, ORCL, ROP, RDS.A, TGT, VTR, ET, RDS.B, DAL, PSX, BRG, AYX, DOW, BOND, BOTZ, CIBR, EFAV, EUFN, FVC, FXI, HYLS, LIT, LQD, MJ, MOO, MOTI, OIH, PPA, PTH, RWO, SCHA, SCHH, SCHZ, SLY, SPLG, SPTL, TAN, VCIT, VGIT, VOO, VSS, VUG, XLF, XLK, XLY, XSLV, XT,
- Sold Out: LVGO, HSY, VMW, EL, ORLY, REGN, GM, VER, ANGL, RWM, IWN, KBE,
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 220,569 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.10%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 171,441 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,233 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 772,254 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.11%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 164,785 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $222.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.98 and $147.65, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $162.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.8. The stock is now traded at around $153.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 135.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 772,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 220,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 5419.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 179,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $163.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 64,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 754.27%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 65,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 539.67%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 44,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31.
