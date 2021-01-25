Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt Buys AMETEK Inc, First Republic Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Henry Schein Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt (Current Portfolio) buys AMETEK Inc, First Republic Bank, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc, ResMed Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Henry Schein Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt. As of 2020Q4, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt owns 39 stocks with a total value of $18.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RMD,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AME, FRC, TMO, MRK, NKE, TJX, ROST, ANSS,
- Reduced Positions: VAR, ATVI, CHKP, VFC, DG, BWA,
- Sold Out: WFC, HSIC,
For the details of Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alecta+pensionsforsakring%2C+omsesidigt/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,861,000 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,048,300 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio.
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 16,877,265 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 288,300 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.63%
- Visa Inc (V) - 4,142,500 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $200.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $113.03. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,879,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 42.04%. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $146.93, with an estimated average price of $130.71. The stock is now traded at around $156.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,331,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 76.49%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $514.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 473,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,960,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96. The stock is now traded at around $374.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt. Also check out:
