Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, Chubb

Investment company Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc, Chubb, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 119,829 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 97,705 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,637 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 142,432 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,169 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $232.893700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 97,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $445.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $286.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 145,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 176,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.131000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.72%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $11.79, with an estimated average price of $11.46.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Jericho Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $0.09 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.13.