Kwmg, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Kwmg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kwmg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kwmg, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $556 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 699,603 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 318,320 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 88,407 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 266,890 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.24% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 181,370 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 68,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $293.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.131000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.79 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $111.83. The stock is now traded at around $112.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 254.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 266,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.020100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 87,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 84.90%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.004400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 61.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.090100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 137.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in UMB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.24 and $72.48, with an estimated average price of $64.54.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $62.09.

Kwmg, Llc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $6.15.