Rothschild Investment Corp Buys Annaly Capital Management Inc, Aon PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Annaly Capital Management Inc, Aon PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, H.B. Fuller Co, sells AT&T Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Ambarella Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2020Q4, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 380 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NLY, AON, FUL, ULTA, C, ADM, PYPL, VIA, AJG, BHVN, MSTR, VPU, DPZ, IWB, IGE, CARR, SNAP, TGLS, VTV, ALV, BK, EAT, XEC, OKE, YUM, IWO, CTVA, ILMN, PH, VEEV, SXT, TPL, TM, RDS.B, WTFC, MDRPF, 78M, MRQRF, ATADF, 6CA, ASM, AAU,

LMT, ISRG, PRF, MRK, AMAT, EBAY, WFC, KHC, BAC, PRSP, VXF, VTI, BABA, VZ, BX, EXPE, SYY, HD, DISCA, NEE, QQQ, EA, RVT, VIR, BMY, AMZN, ESPO, INVH, GBTC, WMT, FBAK, IWF, QCOM, PNW, ORCL, BAX, CIEN, COP, VOO, VIG, LOW, NSRGY, SO, IVZ, OSK, CARA, GWPH, BKR, HCA, KMI, VUG, NI, DEM, CL, CGEN, PG, ED, DRI, LLY, RTX, IBM, IJR, DIA, EEM, 6CQ, AMG, VNQ, XLK, TROW, BMRN, BSX, CAT, CMI, DLTR, K, KR, PENN, PGR, RHHBY, ATH, TSCO, OLED, ZBRA, FUND, MA, GTBIF, AVGO, TSLA, APO, Reduced Positions: T, ABBV, AMBA, XLF, INTC, YETI, COST, HON, STWD, AAPL, NVDA, PTON, ITW, TSM, TMO, AIG, MSFT, IPHI, XOM, MCD, DOW, AMGN, CVX, CSCO, GLW, GD, PSA, TGT, WBA, GOOG, SPLV, ATVI, ARCC, CME, GILD, MET, PEP, SWM, SYK, IPGP, V, GM, PANW, LITE, DGRO, PXF, AAP, ADI, TFC, BA, CVS, CCL, COHU, DE, DUK, GE, GS, MDLZ, MS, NUE, SWK, UNH, VTR, WMB, WNS, DFS, KKR, PCRX, NMFC, PSX, FB, ALLY, TACO, WSC, IWD, IWM, SLV, SPY, TBF, XMLV, ADBE, MO, ABC, BP, GOLD, BRKS, SCHW, CMCSA, TCOM, XRAY, DBI, DVA, DD, M, F, GIS, IP, MRO, MDT, NTRS, PETS, PNFP, STX, SIG, SKX, TRV, USB, VGR, GWW, HBI, KBR, TAK, LEA, LYB, GMED, CONE, NRZ, RGT, BOOT, FLOW, AOK, DWM, IBB, KRE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 406,515 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 170,009 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,287 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 177,780 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.6% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 80,798 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 772,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $208.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $296.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $60.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $342.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 37,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 162.77%. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1. The stock is now traded at around $745.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.729400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 37,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.70%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.143400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in eBay Inc by 221.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.16%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.65.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $42.46 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.71.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.