Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells EPR Properties, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells EPR Properties, Facebook Inc, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 567,156 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 517,327 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 272,604 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 178,028 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 253,046 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon by 66.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $27.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 82,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.004400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 140.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.62.