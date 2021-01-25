>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys Mattel Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, The Timken Co, Sells RH, Synaptics Inc, Scientific Games Corp

January 25, 2021 | About: CFX -1.26% BRK.A +0.37% FIS -0.98% KRNY +1.3% MAT -1.91% MDRX +0.15% TKR -4.9% VMI +0.12% REGI -0.28% SNBR +1.02% RH -1.26% S +0%

Novato, CA, based Investment company Hennessy Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mattel Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, The Timken Co, Valmont Industries Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells RH, Synaptics Inc, Scientific Games Corp, SunPower Corp, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hennessy+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50%
  2. Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 281,586 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Southern Co (SO) - 437,300 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62%
  4. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 355,877 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  5. WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) - 290,440 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
New Purchase: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 860,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,024,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 181,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.99 and $175.25, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 79,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38. The stock is now traded at around $99.617600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 194,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.79 and $88.76, with an estimated average price of $69.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 168,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 497.10%. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $38.24, with an estimated average price of $34.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350970.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kearny Financial Corp by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.48.

Sold Out: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $36.96.

Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HENNESSY ADVISORS INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)