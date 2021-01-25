Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys Mattel Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, The Timken Co, Sells RH, Synaptics Inc, Scientific Games Corp

Novato, CA, based Investment company Hennessy Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mattel Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, The Timken Co, Valmont Industries Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells RH, Synaptics Inc, Scientific Games Corp, SunPower Corp, Crown Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 261 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 78 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.50% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 281,586 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Southern Co (SO) - 437,300 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 355,877 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) - 290,440 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Mattel Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 860,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,024,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 181,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.99 and $175.25, with an estimated average price of $156.64. The stock is now traded at around $207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 79,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.38. The stock is now traded at around $99.617600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 194,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.79 and $88.76, with an estimated average price of $69.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 168,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 497.10%. The purchase prices were between $27.19 and $38.24, with an estimated average price of $34.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 411,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $350970.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.7. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kearny Financial Corp by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $414.16.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.48.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Scientific Games Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $36.96.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.33.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $20.52.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.84.