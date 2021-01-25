>
Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

January 25, 2021 | About: NYSE:LIN +0.65% FRA:LIN -0.81%

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Linde plc (NYSE:NYSE:LIN) (FWB:LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will replace the existing US$6.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 22, 2019 but will expire on February 1, 2021 (January 29, 2021 will be the last day of possible repurchases under the existing program).

Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding ca. 523 million shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. The purpose of the program shall be to reduce the share capital or to meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc

Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc



