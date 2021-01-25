Linde Declares Dividend Increase for 2021

Contacts: Investor Relations

"As an integral part of Linde's capital allocation policy, the company is committed to increasing its dividends annually. As such, we are pleased to raise the dividend again by ten percent," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel.Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission ofevery day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit [url="]www.linde.com[/url].