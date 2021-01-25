>
COVIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of those who a

January 25, 2021 | About: CVIAQ +0%

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of shareholders who purchased Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Covia") ( CVIAQ) (: CVIA) (: FMSA) between March 15, 2016 to June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares of Covia Holdings Corporation and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Covia Holdings Corporation., you may, no later than February 8, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Covia Holdings Corporation.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand;
  • Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations;
  • when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and
  • as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

