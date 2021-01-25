Entercom Launches "BetQL Audio Network"

[url="]www.entercom.com[/url]

Entercom announced the launch of “BetQL Audio Network.” The network, which follows the Company’s recent acquisition of sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group, will feature sports gambling programming heard across Entercom’s robust portfolio of sports stations, which combined reach over seven million listeners per week, as well as the RADIO.COM app and digital platform.The network will be headlined by two widely popular daily shows – “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which received an average of over 670,000 monthly downloads since the start of the 2020 NFL season,and “BetQL Daily” with Joe Ostrowski and Ross Tucker, which was launched in September 2020 and formerly known as “BetSweats.” Network programming will also initially include “BetQL Countdown to Kickoff,” which has run throughout the NFL playoffs, with future programming expansion announced at a later date. Available nationwide via RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S., “BetQL Audio Network” will also be accessible via the BetQL mobile application and desktop platform and on-demand where podcasts are found.As part of the network launch, KEZW-AM in Denver will relaunch as The Bet 1430AM, serving as a broadcast distribution channel for “BetQL Audio Network” content. The network will subsequently launch on 93.1 HD3 in Los Angeles. All programming will continue to be available in live and on-demand audio and video formats via RADIO.COM.“With our acquisition of QL Gaming Group in November, we committed to leveraging our national scale to amplify the rapidly growing sports gambling landscape and deliver smart, data-supported sports-betting content to our listeners,” said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. “By combining the BetQL brand and our deep collection of expert talent, this new network compliments our industry-leading local sports broadcast portfolio and will further enhance our position as a leader for sports betting programming.”“BetQL Audio Network” will be cross-promoted across Entercom’s portfolio of 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. which includes WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York, SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia and 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago.Entercom is the unrivaled leader in sports radio, reaching three times more people than the leading competitor. Entercom is the #1 sports radio ownership group, which owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. Its unparalleled broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nation’s leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage. Entercom also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others.Nielsen Sp20/Fa19 National Regional Database, M-Su 12M-12M, Weekly CumeMegaphone, past 90 days (Oct 21 2020 – Jan 202021)

