Soulgani Active To Launch On QVCÂ®

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulgani Active won judges over during QVC and HSN's The Big Find product search and is scheduled to appear on QVC on Monday, January 25 at 8pm, EST. Through the nationwide search, which kicked off in June 2019, QVC and HSN discovered some of the most unique and innovative products in beauty, fashion, accessories, and jewelry and are bringing these new discoveries to customers across multiple platforms.

Soulgani CEO and Founder, Christina Sparks will feature her latest travel inspired activewear collection inspired by the beaches of Bali.

The Soulgani Active Bali Collection for QVC will include a mixture of wicking leggings showcasing Soulgani's legging design, low impact sports bras with wicking technology and Bali inspired prints, and French Terry tops in color ways inspired by Bali. Soulgani Inc. will provide Feeding America with funding to provide 5 meals to people in need for every item sold.

"We are excited to launch our Bali Collection on QVC, and to partner with Feeding America in our give-back mission and strategy. This collection is very special to us, as it was inspired by photography I took during a yoga retreat in Bali. We paid very careful attention to ensure we created beautiful prints, used quality fabrics, and developed a fit that covered various heights and body types. Our travel inspired designs, prints, and giving back to charity is what sets Soulgani Active apart from other brands,'' said Christina Sparks, Soulgani Active Founder and CEO.

QVC and HSN are committed to delighting millions of customers each day with new discoveries and products to love. As the pioneers of video storytelling, QVC and HSN offer vendors the platforms and tools to build relationships with an engaged community of digitally savvy shoppers. Fostering the growth of entrepreneurs has been at the heart of QVC and HSN's businesses for over 30 years.

"The Big Find is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their stories with an audience of millions across our QVC and HSN platforms," said Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "Every day we strive to bring exciting, curated discoveries to our customers. We are thrilled to introduce such a variety of unique products through The Big Find and to give these entrepreneurs a one-of-a-kind platform to bring their products to life and connect with the customer in an authentic and immersive way. We know our customers will be inspired by their stories and will find new products to love."

For additional information on Soulgani Activewear, visit Soulgani.com, or join us on social: Instagram, @soulgani.activewear, Facebook, Soulgani Activewear, and Twitter @soulgani_us. To learn more about The Big Find and future opportunities, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.

About Soulgani Active

Soulgani means "abundance of soul" and the high-quality brand draws design inspiration from travels across the globe. Soulgani Active gives back a portion of each sale to charity, as a way of accomplishing it's "Do Good. Be Good." mission. Soulgani Active resonates across multiple generations of women and the company strives to make their customers feel empowered. Soulgani has been featured in publications such as Forbes Magazine, Luxiders, and is a 2020 recipient of a Gold Level Stevie® Award.

