VNUE, Inc. Receives Equity Interest In RockHouse Live International, LLC

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based entertainment and music technology company VNUE, Inc. (OTC:VNUE) announced today that it had been granted a 4.99% equity stake in RockHouse Live International, a separate new and exciting live entertainment restaurant and bar concept being rolled out by VNUE CEO Zach Bair and colleague Jock Weaver, which is launching its flagship location in Clearwater Beach, FL, in March. RHL International is the parent company for RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach and future RockHouse Live locations.

Bair, who serves as managing member of RockHouse Live International, which will be utilizing VNUE technologies such Soundstr and set.fm, stated that the equity comes as a form of an outright grant from that company.

"Everything I have done, throughout my entire life, has been around music," said Bair. "This includes my simultaneous initiatives such as RockHouse Live, which I have been working on now for almost 15 years. In appreciation of the support from VNUE shareholders over the course of my now almost five-year journey in VNUE, Jock and I made the decision to grant a one-time 4.99% stake of RHL International to VNUE based on the current structure, at no cost, so that VNUE shareholders may also enjoy some benefit of RHL International should it become successful as we hope. This will open up the opportunity in the future for VNUE shareholders to receive pro-rata dividends based upon that success, and feel like they are part of something special when they visit a RockHouse Live."

The flagship RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach location, expected to be a multi-million-dollar operation, is scheduled to open in the first week of March. Located just steps from the iconic Clearwater Beach Marina, RHL Clearwater Beach will feature extensive outdoor seating, a full restaurant and bar, live music including local, regional and national talent, karaoke, and much more.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a leading music technology and artist services company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com) are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. For more information, please visit www.vnue.com.

About RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com)

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording. Founded by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and more recently incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows. Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world.

